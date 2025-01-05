Seattle Mariners Surprisingly Listed as Trade Possibility For World Series Winning Arm
According to the popular MLBTradeRumors website, the Seattle Mariners could be a possible fit in the trade market for Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery.
Let's follow along:
The Diamondbacks just recently signed hurler Corbin Burnes to a six-year deal, giving them a surplus of arms. They have Montgomery, Burnes, Eduardo Rodriguez, Zac Gallen, Brandon Pfaadt, Merrill Kelly and Ryne Nelson in the fold. They might be willing to Montgomery, who is coming off a down year in 2024.
But, the Mariners already have five starters in Luis Castillo, Bryan Woo, Bryce Miller, George Kirby and Logan Gilbert, so why would they need Montgomery?
Here's what MLBTR has to say:
Seattle may seem like a somewhat unusual fit for Montgomery’s services given the club’s strong rotation, but there seems to be at least some possibility that the club will trade right-hander Luis Castillo this winter. Doing so would leave the club with little rotation depth, however. Theoretically, it’s easy enough to imagine the Mariners dealing Castillo to another club in exchange for infield help, and then using the saved money from the deal in order to pivot towards acquiring Montgomery to restock the rotation...
The Mariners have said that they don't want to trade from their starting rotation, but if they want to gain anything offensively this offseason, it might be the best and only way to do so.
Montgomery is set to make $22.5 million this season. He'll be a free agent at the end of the year, so if the M's could get the Diamondbacks to take a portion of his salary, they'd save money this year and in the future (since Castillo has three years left on his deal).
The 32-year-old Montgomery is an eight-year veteran of the New York Yankees, St. Louis Cardinals, Texas Rangers and Diamondbacks. He helped Texas win the World Series following a midseason trade in 2023. He went just 8-7 with a 6.23 ERA in 2024.
