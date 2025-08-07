Seattle Mariners Survive Late-Game Push in 8-6 Victory Over Chicago White Sox

SEA - Josh Naylor 2-run HR (14)



📏 Distance: 450 ft

💨 EV: 107.3 mph

📐 LA: 28°

⚾️ 89.1 mph cutter (CWS - RHP Jonathan Cannon)

🏟️ Would be out in 30/30 MLB parks



CWS (0) @ SEA (2)

🔻 1st#TridentsUp pic.twitter.com/UoBNctCPwx