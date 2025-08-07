Seattle Mariners Survive Late-Game Push in 8-6 Victory Over Chicago White Sox
SEATTLE — An early offensive explosion was enough to carry the Seattle Mariners to victory despite a late-game surge from the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday at T-Mobile Park. The Mariners won 8-6 and improved to 62-53 on the season. It's the first time the M's have been nine games over .500 this season.
Seattle trailed the Houston Astros by two games for first place in the American League West after the win. The team also maintained a one-game lead over the New York Yankees for the second AL Wild Card spot.
"Really nice ball game tonight," Mariners manager Dan Wilson said after the game. "To get that second game — big for us. ... I thought offensively we did a lot of great things, especially doing them early. A lot of two-out runs across the board there early in the ball game. But just, really, some great at-bats. Lots of high pitch-count at-bats."
Seven of Seattle's eight runs came in the first two innings. The first pair of scores came via a 450-foot, right-field home run from first baseman Josh Naylor.
Wednesday was the latest standout performance for the 2024 All-Star since he was acquired by the Mariners. For the second game in a row, he had a two-run homer and two steals in a single inning. He stole second after a single and subsequently stole third in the seventh.
"I just want to take every opportunity and try to make the best of it," Naylor said after the game. "Whether it's hitting four, five, seven, eight, nine (in the lineup) — I really don't care. I just want to the make the best of what opportunities I'm given. I want to try and impact the game the best I can, I want to try and help the team win ball games. That's the end goal."
In the bottom of the second, catcher Cal Raleigh hit a two-RBI single and center fielder Julio Rodriguez hit a three-run homer to left field to give the Mariners a 7-1 advantage through two innings.
That early onslaught gave Seattle starting pitcher George Kirby more than enough breathing room to navigate the aggressive Chicago lineup.
Kirby worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the third to put together a 104-pitch, six-inning quality start. He finished with nine strikeouts, walked two and allowed two runs on five hits. It was his third consecutive quality start.
Kirby generated 19 whiffs during the game, many of which came via his curveball and slider.
"They're gonna be swinging, so I don't have to throw it in the zone," Kirby said after the game. "As long as I make it look like a strike, I should be able to get a swing or a swing-and-a-miss off it — some weak contact."
The White Sox took advantage of Kirby's day being done with their own offensive spurt.
Chicago put up three runs against reliever Eduard Bazardo in the top of the seventh. Designated hitter Mike Tauchman hit a two-run homer and second baseman Lenyn Sosa hit a solo home run.
Rodriguez scored an insurance run in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI sacrifice fly hit by third baseman Eugenio Suarez, but the White Sox did enough damage for the Mariners to turn to All-Star reliever Andres Munoz to close out the game.
Chicago right fielder Michael Taylor hit a solo home run to right field to lead off the ninth. That was the first home run Munoz allowed since May 30 and resulted in the eventual final of 8-6.
Munoz walked the next two batters he faced after Taylor, but worked around that to earn his 26th save of the season.
Seattle will try and pull off a sweep in the series finale at 1:10 p.m. PT on Thursday. Logan Gilbert will start for the Mariners and Shane Smith will start for the White Sox.
