Seattle Mariners Slugger Could Begin Rehab Assignment in Coming Days
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners might be as close to full health as they possibly can be before the end of the regular season.
Outfielder Victor Robles is set to begin a rehab assignment Aug. 12. Second baseman Ryan Bliss could begin his own rehab assignment as soon as early September.
A versatile Mariners slugger could also be working his way back with a minor league affiliate in the coming days.
In a pregame news scrum Thursday, Seattle general manager Justin Hollander said first baseman/outfielder Luke Raley has started a hitting progression and could begin a rehab assignment as soon as this weekend.
Raley was placed on the injured list July 30 (retroactive to July 27) due to back spasms.
"He has sort of a fractured season with missed time a couple different times," Hollander said. "We'll see how his timing is and how he goes but we would anticipate at least two or three games of a rehab assignment. So could start as soon as Saturday."
As alluded to by Hollander, Raley has had a stop-and-go 2025. His current stint on the IL is his second this season. He was on the shelf from April 30-June 20 due to a right oblique strain he suffered in pregame warmups.
Raley has been limited to just 49 games this season due his injuries. He's scored 19 runs and has six doubles and four home runs with 18 RBIs. He's slashed .220/.343/.348 with a .691 OPS.
Raley entered the season as the Mariners' starting first baseman after a career-year in 2024. He reached career-highs in games played (137), home runs (22) and RBIs (58) last season.
If Raley is able to return and stay healthy, he could be a valuable player off the bench for Seattle in its playoff push.
