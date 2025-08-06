Seattle Mariners Display Heartwarming Gesture For Injured Reliever
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners bullpen has been one of the most tumultuous units on the squad this season, and that's been highlighted in the last week.
The Mariners added to their group of relievers by acquiring left-handed pitcher Caleb Ferguson in a deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates a day before the trade deadline July 30. A day after the addition of Ferguson, the bullpen took a hit.
Right-handed reliever Trent Thornton tore his left Achilles tendon during a game against the Texas Rangers on July 31. He was attempting to cover first base on a ground ball and fell clutching his left ankle when he made his move off the mound.
Thornton underwent surgery for his injury during Seattle's off-day Monday and will be out six-to-eight months.
Despite Thornton's surgery, he still had a presence in the Mariners' bullpen during the first of a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.
Seattle hung up Thornton's jersey in the bullpen and displayed it throughout the game.
Thornton spent nearly a month on the injured list from May 9-June 7 due to emergency surgery for appendicitis. He posted a 4.68 ERA this season with 32 strikeouts in 42.1 innings pitched across 33 appearances this year. He had scoreless appearances in seven of his last nine outings.
Thornton has been one of the Mariners' most often-used relievers since the team acquired him in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays on July 26, 2023.
Thornton led Seattle in appearances in 2024. He had a 3.61 ERA and fanned 77 batters in 72.1 innings pitched across his team-high 71 outings.
Thornton's timeline will place his return between Feb.-April 2026.
