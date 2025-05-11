Seattle Mariners Swept For 2nd Time This Season in 9-1 Loss to Toronto Blue Jays
SEATTLE — In a game where the Seattle Mariners couldn't find any offense or get solid pitching, the Toronto Blue Jays had both in droves. The Blue Jays handed the Mariners a 9-1 loss Sunday at T-Mobile Park — the latter's worst loss of the season.
Seattle dropped to 22-17 on the year, but maintained a two-game lead in the American League West over the Athletics and Houston Astros. It's the second time the Mariners have been swept this season and the first time Toronto has swept the M's in Seattle since July 1991.
Dylan Moore provided the only score for Seattle. He hit a solo home run in the bottom of the third to lead-off the inning and briefly tied the game 1-1.
By the top of the ninth inning, the Mariners had a position pitcher in — Leo Rivas.
"Obviously a tough one today and tough series for us," Seattle manager Dan Wilson said in a postgame interview. "One of those series where you kind of want to turn the page and move on. ... One to move on on from and we start fresh tomorrow."
Mariners starter Bryce Miller kept the club within striking distance of the Blue Jays through four innings. Toronto led 2-1 going into the fifth courtesy of a Myles Straw RBI single in the first and a sacrifice fly hit by Ernie Clement in the top of the fourth that scored Alejandro Kirk.
Miller got out the first two batters he saw in the top of the fifth. After that, he allowed a single to Vladimir Guerrero Jr., walked Addison Barger and allowed a three-run home run to George Springer, which gave Toronto a 5-1 lead.
Miller returned to the game in the top of the sixth and walked a batter and gave up a single before being he was reliever by Collin Snider. Both runners Miller let on base scored after he was pulled on a two-run double hit by former Seattle prospect Jonatan Clase. Miller finished the game with three strikeouts, two walks and seven earned runs allowed on eight hits (one home run) in five innings. He's yet to pitch longer than 5.2 innings this season.
"It's frustrating," Miller said after the game. "The main thing is, as a starter, you get deep into games and you give the team a chance. I feel like as the games have gone on and I've gotten deeper into the games I haven't been able to do that. And it's been almost an uphill battle as the game goes on to feel fresh and ready to go."
Barger hit a solo home run to right field in the top seventh and Nathan Lukes hit an RBI single the same inning for the eventual final of 9-1.
The Mariners had four base hits throughout the contest. J.P. Crawford had two of them. He finished 2-for-4 with a double. Randy Arozarena extended his career-best on-base streak to 33 games with a single in the bottom of the fourth.
Seattle will have an opportunity to get back to its winning ways with a tough test against the American League East-leading New York Yankees. The two teams begin a three-game series at 6:40 p.m. PT on Monday.
Emerson Hancock will start for the Mariners and Clarke Schmidt will start for the Yankees.
