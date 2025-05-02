Seattle Mariners Closer Andres Munoz Named American League Reliever of The Month
One of the Seattle Mariners two All-Star pitchers from last season has continued from where he left off in 2025 and was recognized with an impressive monthly award Friday.
Mariners closer Andres Munoz was named the American League Reliever of The Month. He's the first AL Reliever of The Month of the season.
Munoz was one of the best relievers in the game last season and earned the first All-Star selection of his career. He posted a 2.12 ERA with 77 strikeouts in 59.1 innings pitched across 60 outings. He had 22 saves in 27 opportunities.
This season, Munoz already has half as many saves as he did in 2024. He's yet to give up a run and has a 0.00 ERA. He's fanned 19 batters in 15 innings pitched in as many appearances. He has 11 saves in as many opportunities. He's allowed five hits and has walked eight batters (two intentionally). Munoz's 11 saves is second in the major leagues and first in the American League entering Friday.
Munoz ranked second among AL relievers in FanGraphs WAR (0.6) and first in Baseball Reference WAR (1.2). It's the second time Munoz has won Reliever of The Month in his career. The first time was August 2023. That was also the last time a Seattle player won a Player of The Month award. Munoz ranks second in the majors in Win Probability Added (WPA) at 2.16. His teammate, Jorge Polanco, is the only player ahead of him in WPA (2.19).
Munoz is the first Seattle player to win a monthly award this season and the third player to win a periodic award. Polanco (April 21) and Dylan Moore (April 14) both won American League Player of The Week honors.
