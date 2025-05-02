Seattle Mariners Legend Mike Cameron Accomplished Incredible Feat 23 Years Ago
The late 1990s and early 2000s Seattle Mariners teams were responsible for the majority of the franchise's most iconic moments. And Friday marked the 23rd anniversary of one of the most impressive single-game performances in the team's history.
Former Mariners All-Star outfielder Mike Cameron became the 13th player in major league history to hit four home runs in a single game during a 15-4 win against the Chicago White Sox on May 2, 2002.
Cameron celebrated the anniversary of the game in a post on "X."
"Today I am honored and reminded of May 2nd 2022 of becoming the 13th member of the 4 Homer club in MLB history.. #ballplayer"
All four of Cameron's home runs were solo shots. He finished the game 4-for-5 with four runs and four RBIs. Cameron played for Seattle from 2000-03. He won two of his three career Gold Gloves and earned the only All-Star selection of his career with the Mariners.
Seattle scored 10 runs in the first inning of that win against Chicago over two decades ago and hit seven home runs total. Former All-Star Mariners infielder Bret Boone hit two of them. He remembered the game in his own post on "X" on Friday.
"23 years ago...I don't what happened after the 1st #cammyhits4 #booneapproved"
Boone finished the game 2-for-4 with two runs and four RBIs. Boone had two separate stints with the Mariners from 1992-93 and 2001-05. While with Seattle, Boone was a two-time All-Star in 2001 and 2003, won three Gold Gloves (2002-04) and won two Silver Sluggers in 2001 and 2003. He led the American League in RBIs in 2001.
