Top Seattle Mariners Exec Jerry Dipoto Gives Positive Updates on Injured Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners were one of the most injury-ravaged teams in baseball entering Thursday. The Mariners have used 37 players this season — second in the major leagues behind the Atlanta Braves. But a recent update from Seattle's top executive could mean a turn in fortune is near.
In an appearance on MLB Network on Friday, Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said that the team was optimistic about All-Star starting pitchers Logan Gilbert and George Kirby both returning in the next 30 days.
"We're hopeful that we're gonna see both this month," Dipoto said. "Which is a little better than we had thought initially. George starts his rehab assignment — we believe it's gonna take at least two minor league starts, perhaps three. Logan's gonna be a little bit behind that but we think they're both going to return sometime before the end of May if everything goes the way it's currently planned."
Kirby has been shut down since March 7 due to right shoulder inflammation and began the season on the 15-day injured list. He had a live bullpen session on April 28 that he described as "nasty." He had a 3.53 ERA in 33 starts in 2024. He struck out 179 batters across 191 innings pitched.
Gilbert was pulled after three innings pitched in his last start against the Miami Marlins on April 25 with right forearm tightness. MRIs showed a Grade 1 right elbow flexor strain on April 26 and placed on the 15-day injured list. He has a 2.37 ERA this season in six starts and has fanned 44 batters in 30.1 innings pitched.
Seattle had seven pitchers start games all of 2024 and has already matched that number this season. Kirby will be the team's eighth starting pitcher of the year when he makes his season debut. Health hasn't been a strength for the Mariners this season, but it looks like the starting rotation will soon be back at full strength.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
PROSPECT GURU DISCUSSES EXPLANATIONS FOR RECENT MARINERS CALL-UP: In an episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast, prospect writer Joe Doyle discussed the skill set of outfielder Rhylan Thomas, who has been called up to replace the injured Luke Raley. CLICK HERE
UPCOMING PITCHING MATCHUPS FOR SERIES BETWEEN MARINERS, RANGERS: The two American League West rivals will face each other for the second time this season with the top spot in the division on the line. CLICK HERE
SEATTLE MARINERS CONSIDERING SEVERAL AVENUES WITH SERIES OF INJURIES: In a recent interview, Mariners general manager Justin Hollander confirmed the team isn't ruling out making moves to help bolster the roster. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.