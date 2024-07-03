Seattle Mariners Tandem Did Something Never Done in Baseball History in June
On the bad news front, the Seattle Mariners have lost nine of their last 12 games and now only lead the American League West by 3.0 games.
On the good news front, the Seattle Mariners have a pair of incredible history-making pitchers.
Per @MarinersPR:
George Kirby and Logan Gilbert in June were the first teammates in @MLB history (1901-c) to each post a sub-2.00 ERA with 30+ strikeouts and 3-or-fewer walks in the same calendar month.
Kirby and Gilbert have turned into one of the best duos in all of baseball and both could contend for All-Star spots this season in the American League.
Though Kirby took a tough-luck loss on Tuesday, he still threw 6.1 excellent innings, giving up just two earned runs against the vaunted Baltimore Orioles offense. He is now 7-6 with a 3.32 ERA. The best control pitcher in the game, he has just 10 walks in 105.2 innings this year.
As for Gilbert, he'll get the ball on Wednesday against Baltimore. He's 5-4 this year with a 2.72 ERA. He's fanned 102 hitters in 112.1 innings. Armed with a mid-90s fastball, he's really utilized a nasty split-finger this year.
Unfortunately, given where the M's are offensively right now (worst batting average in baseball), the pitching staff has to put these superhuman-type numbers almost every night.
Gilbert will take his shot on Wednesday as he's opposed by Orioles' righty Dean Kremer. He's 3-4 with a 4.32 ERA. Given that the M's are seeing former Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes on Thursday, this Wednesday game feels like a must-win.
First pitch is 6:40 p.m. PT.
