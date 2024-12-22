Seattle Mariners Target Josh Naylor Gets Traded to Arizona Diamondbacks
There is now one less option for first base in 2025 for the Seattle Mariners.
Just hours after 14-year veteran first baseman Paul Goldschmidt agreed to a one-year, $12.5 million contract with the New York Yankees, the Arizona Diamondbacks acquired 2024 All-Star Josh Naylor from the Cleveland Guardians.
The Guardians received right-handed pitcher Slade Cecconi and a Competitive Balance Round B draft pick in return for Naylor, per a report from ESPN's MLB insider Jeff Passan.
It was reported earlier in the week that Seattle and Cleveland had engaged in trade conversations and that Naylor was included in the talks between the two teams. A subsequent report from the Seattle Times' Adam Jude on "X" (formerly known as Twitter) said that a deal between the two teams for Naylor was "highly unlikely."
Naylor is coming off the best offensive season of his career from a power perspective. He hit a career-high 31 home runs and 108 RBIs to go with a .243 batting average.
Looking at the Guardians' return for Naylor, it's hard to imagine the Mariners couldn't match or exceed that package.
Naylor is set to earn $14.2 million in his final year of arbitration before hitting free agency after the 2025 season. His salary, the potential trade package and the possibility he would be a one-and-done player might be the reason Seattle didn't acquire him.
Regardless, Naylor's deal means there is one less potential first baseman for the Mariners. And the trade was paired with more bad news after news came out that Cleveland had signed first baseman Carlos Santana to a one-year, $12 million deal.
It seems more and more likely like Justin Turner will be the first baseman Seattle pairs with Luke Raley at first base in 2025.
The one benefit to losing out on Naylor, Goldschmidt, Santana and Christian Walker in a two-day period is that there are less suitors for available first basemen in free agency and the trade market.
It's just a matter of whether the Mariners can actually bring one of them to the Pacific Northwest.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
YANKEES SIGN MARINERS FREE AGENT TARGET GOLDSCHMIDT TO ONE-YEAR DEAL: The Seattle Mariners lost out on the chance to sign the 14-year veteran after the New York Yankees signed him to a $12.5 million deal. CLICK HERE
DODGERS SIGN FORMER MARINERS SECOND-ROUND DRAFT PICK: The defending World Series champions inked a former second-round Mariners draft pick to a minor league contract last week. CLICK HERE
TOP PUBLICATION CONTINUES TO PRAISE MARINERS TOP PROSPECT: Ben Badler and Carlos Collazo discussed the Seattle Mariners top minor leaguer in a recent YouTube video. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.