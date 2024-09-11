Seattle Mariners Team Leader Sets Multiple Historic Marks in Tuesday Loss

Cal Raleigh is the 12th catcher in @MLB history with multiple 30+ HR seasons, joining Mike Piazza (9x), Johnny Bench (4x), Roy Campanella (4x), Rudy York, Yogi Berra, Gary Carter, Lance Parrish, Mickey Tettleton, Todd Hundley, Javy López & Gary Sánchez. https://t.co/6JZrljjZ0d