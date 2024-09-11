Seattle Mariners Team Leader Sets Multiple Historic Marks in Tuesday Loss
The Seattle Mariners lost 7-3 to the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Park. It was a difficult loss at an inopportune time for the M's, who are now 73-72 on the season.
The loss dropped them to 4.0 games back of the Minnesota Twins in the American League wild card race and also kept them at 4.5 games back in the American League West with 17 games to play.
Despite the loss, the night wasn't all bad as catcher Cal Raleigh made history on multiple fronts with his first inning home run off Yu Darvish.
It was the 30th home run of the season and marks the second straight 30-homer campaign for the backstop.
Per @MarinersPR:
Cal Raleigh is the 12th catcher in @MLB history with multiple 30+ HR seasons, joining Mike Piazza (9x), Johnny Bench (4x), Roy Campanella (4x), Rudy York, Yogi Berra, Gary Carter, Lance Parrish, Mickey Tettleton, Todd Hundley, Javy López & Gary Sánchez.
There's also this one, from MarinersPR:
Most home runs by a catcher thru first 4 seasons,
@MLB history:
92 -- Mike Piazza
89 -- CAL RALEIGH
88 -- Rudy York
87 -- Johnny Bench
83 -- Earl Williams
And finally, there's this one with regards to Mariners history.
Most 30+ home run seasons with the @Mariners:
6 -- Ken Griffey Jr.
4 -- Alex Rodriguez, Nelson Cruz
3 -- Jay Buhner
2 -- CAL RALEIGH, Bret Boone, Richie Sexson, Kyle Seager
One of the most popular players in recent team history, Raleigh is the heartbeat of this team. At the age of 27, he's hitting .213 this year but he's got 91 RBI to go along with the 30 homers. He's also the architect of the league's best pitching staff.
The Mariners will be back in action on Wednesday night against the Padres. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. PT. Bryan Woo will pitch for Seattle against Michael King.
RELATED SEATTLE MARINERS CONTENT:
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas talks about the M's getting back into the playoff race, the need to bring back Edgar Martinez in 2025 and the decision to bring Jerry Dipoto back. Furthermore, we talk with Teren Kowatsch, who spent the day with top prospects Laz Montes, Colt Emerson and Michael Arroyo recently. CLICK HERE:
GOOD FOR FLEX: Former Seattle Mariners pitcher Chris Flexen finally saw this brutally historic streak end as a member of the White Sox. CLICK HERE:
GET ROCK'D: Kumar Rocker, one of the top pitching prospects in all of baseball, will make his major league debut this week against the M's. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: