Mariners' TV Broadcaster Forgot How Many Runners Were on During Game-Winning Home Run Call
The Seattle Mariners rallied to beat the Chicago White Sox on Monday night 8-4 at T-Mobile Park, capping off the comeback with a walk-off grand slam from catcher Cal Raleigh.
With the win, the M's are now 38-30 on the season. They lead the American League West by 5.5 games over the Texas Rangers, who come to town later this week.
The shot by Raleigh was one of the biggest M's hits of the season, but unfortunately, usually on-point broadcaster Dave Sims was just a little off on the moment - forgetting how many runners were on at the time.
Sims thought that there were only two runners on base and proclaimed it a 7-4 win for the M's, when in reality, it was a grand slam.
You can listen to the call below:
Now, we're just having a little fun with Sims, who frequently gets adulation from Mariners fans about how he handles big moments. He's been with the team since 2007 and has had several great M's calls, including Raleigh's walk-off home run in 2022 that broke the team's playoff drought, and the great 2021 call that went viral on social media at the end of the season.
The win on Monday was payback for the M's catastrophic blown lead last Friday against the Kansas City Royals, in which they led 8-0 but lost 10-9.
The M's will take on the White Sox once again on Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. PT as Bryan Woo goes up against Drew Thorpe.
