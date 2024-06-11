Mariners Win Most Absurd Game of Season as Cal Raleigh Hits Walk-Off Grand Slam
The Seattle Mariners raliled for an improbable win on Monday night, beating the Chicago White Sox 8-4 at T-Mobile Park. Trailing 4-0 entering the bottom of the eighth inning, the M's scored eight runs in the final two frames to win the game - culminating in Cal Raleigh's walk-off grand slam. The M's are now 38-30 on the year and remain in first place in the American League West. As we do after every game, here's a look what you need to know.
The Overwhelming Story
This game was a tale of two games: the first seven innings and the last two. The M's were lifeless through the first seven and trailed 4-0 after being dominated by starting pitcher Erick Fedde. In the bottom of the eighth, all hell broke loose to produce the incredible comeback. You can see all the key moments below:
The Big Plays
This home run by White Sox' star Luis Robert Jr. made it 2-0 White Sox in the sixth. It also likely helped fuel trade conversations from fans, as Robert Jr. has been linked to the Mariners by multiple baseball personalities.
The Mariners had a chance in the seventh inning, down 3-0, but Tyler Locklear bounced into a double play to end the threat. Runners had been on first and second with one out.
Leading 3-0 in the eighth inning, former Astros' outfielder Corey Julks connected for this blast out to left field.
The M's mounted began their comeback effort in the bottom of the eighth as Dom Canzone hit his sixth home run of the season, which bounced Fedde from the game.
Down 4-1, the M's loaded the bases with nobody out, but Julio Rodriguez struck out and Raleigh was called out on strikes after this pitch, which earned manager Scott Servais an ejection.
After that play, Mitch Haniger hit a two-run single to make it 4-3, and then Luke Raley bunted for a gutsy single to tie the game at 4-4.
The White Sox had runners at first and second with two outs in the top of the ninth, but Ryne Stanek struck out Robert Jr. to end the threat.
In the bottom of the ninth, J.P. Crawford walked with one out and then Josh Rojas did the same. With the winning run at second, Rodriguez singled, setting the stage for the walk-off grand slam from Raleigh.
Odds and Ends
Dylan Moore was in the original lineup, but was scratched after going on the paternity list...Gilbert went 6.2 strong innings, allowing three earned runs on six hits. He walked none and struck out eight. He now has 3.19 ERA after the no-decision...Locklear did register a hit and now has hits in each of his first two pro games... Matt Bowman made his M's debut and allowed the home run to Julks in his first batter...Crawford failed to hit a leadoff homer for the third straight game and instead flew out to deep center...That's the third career walk-off for Raleigh...The M's will see top pitching prospect Drew Thorpe on Tuesday for his major league debut.
