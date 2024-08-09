Seattle Mariners to Go Against Armada of Left-Handing Pitching Against New York Mets
The Seattle Mariners are set to begin the final leg of their nine-game homestead with a series against the New York Mets beginning at 7:10 p.m. PT on Friday.
The Mariners barely avoided a series sweep against the Detroit Tigers courtesy of a walk-off double from Mitch Haniger on Thursday to pull even with the Houston Astros in the American League West standings.
The Astros are also set to begin their own three-game series against the Boston Red Sox on Friday — a tough opponent for Houston.
The Mariners will have to go through an armada of left-handed pitching to come out with the series win against New York.
Aug. 9 (Friday) — Bryce Miller (Seattle) vs. Jose Quintana (NYM)
Miller is in the middle of a career-best season but is coming off a tough outing. He allowed four earned runs off six hits to the Philadelphia Phillies. Before that — Miller was coming off three consecutive quality starts. He has six starts where he went more than six innings. He's had at least five strikeouts in four of his last six starts and has an ERA of 3.62 and 113 strikeouts in 126.2 innings pitched.
Quintana has been one of the steadiest arms the Mets have had this season but hasn't been able to go deep in recent starts. He's gone through six innings just once in his last four outings. He's let up three or more runs in two of his last four. But when he's pitching at his best, he's tough to beat — Quintana has three outings this season of over seven innings pitches with no more than one earned run.
Aug. 10 (Saturday) — Logan Gilbert (Seattle) vs. Sean Manaea (NYM)
Gilbert's in one of his roughest stretches of the season. He's allowed 13 runs (nine earned) in his last three starts combined. Before that he had his best start of the year on July 14 when he had nine strikeouts and allowed just two hits in seven innings. Gilbert's last start on Aug. 4 was a solid one aside from a lead-off home run. He had seven strikeouts in six innings pitched.
Manaea is coming off two pitching masterclasses. He had 11 strikeouts and didn't walk a batter in seven innings pitched on July 30 and had 10 strikeouts and didn't walk anybody in seven innings pitched on Aug. 5. He has six starts with seven or more strikeouts this season. He has a 3.30 ERA with 122 strikeouts in 22 starts.
Aug. 11 (Sunday) — Luis Castillo (Seattle) vs. Luis Severino (NYM)
Castillo will go into his start on Sunday with coming off six consecutive quality starts. His last start on Aug. 6 he had nine strikeouts but also allowed eight hits and three earned runs. He hasn't allowed more than three earned runs since June 25.
Severino has had an up-and-down month. Opponents have scored at least five runs against him in three of his lasts six starts. He hasn't gone longer than five innings in his last three outings.
The Mets have one of the toughest rotations Seattle has faced recently but things could line up well if all goes according to plan. If the Mariners manage to take a win off Quintana or Manaea and take advantage of Severino's struggles — it will be a successful series.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
HANIGER WALKS IT OFF: Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger hit a three-run double in the bottom of the ninth to down the Detroit Tigers 4-3 on Thursday. CLICK HERE
MARINERS MANAGER COMMENTS ON WOO'S SEASON: Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais commented on the season starting pitcher Bryan Woo has had before his start on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers. CLICK HERE
MARINERS STARTING ROTATION SETTING THE STANDARD: The starting pitchers of the Seattle Mariners lead the league with 14 starts of seven or more scoreless innings. CLICK HERE
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady