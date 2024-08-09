Seattle Mariners Manager Comments on Starter's Up-And-Down Season
SEATTLE — It's been an eventful season for Seattle Mariners starter Bryan Woo.
In just his second year in the majors — Woo has been on the injured list two separate times and has only 12 starts 115 games into the season (before his start on Thursday).
He also has been one of the most effective starters in the league when he's been healthy.
Woo has a 2.08 ERA this season. He has 43 strikeouts compared to just six walks in 60.2 innings pitched. Since Woo came back from his most recent IL stint — his outings have been back and forth.
His allowed four runs off nine hits in 3.1 innings pitched in his first start back on July 12. In his most recent start on Aug. 2 against the Philadelphia Phillies — Woo pitched a career-high seven innings and struck out six batters. He didn't walk anyone and he didn't allow a run.
Woo has a 0.95 ERA this season in five starts at T-Mobile Park. That's the best home ERA among starting pitchers with a minimum of five starts according to Mariners PR.
Mariners manager Scott Servais commented on the season and the approach Woo has had before his latest start on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers.
"I think he's had a really good run," Servais said. "He's out there throwing, he's got the fastball working. Some dominant type stuff. He's been really good for us — hopefully we see that again tonight. But he's handling it like any young pitcher handles things. You try to feel your way, what's your routine, how's it going to work. And certainly — dealing with some injuries throughout the year — it's been a little challenging there. Because I don't think he's quite figured out what his routine is. And understanding that changes over time.
"... Logan's routine is different, George's has changed. Bryce Miller's has changed as well. You're learning. ... It's all part of going through starting pitcher roles as a young player. I think Bryan's handled it pretty well."
Seattle's rotation has an argument as the best in baseball this season and Woo's progression has been a key part of that. If his health maintains — there's no reason why the Mariners can't close out the year with the unofficial title as the best starting rotation the league has to offer.
