Seattle Mariners Starting Rotation Continues to Set The Pace
The Seattle Mariners dominated the Philadelphia Phillies 10-2 on Friday to kick off the first of a nine-game homestead.
Most of the attention for Friday's game was paid to Victor Robles' first pitch home run, or Luke Raley's 459-foot three-run moon shot, or Justin Turner's grand slam. And rightfully so.
But Seattle starting pitcher Bryan Woo also had an elite showing. He pitched seven scoreless innings and had six strikeouts and didn't let up a free base.
It was the longest outing of Woo's career and also kept the Mariners on top of the league in a specific category.
According to a tweet from Mariners PR, Woo's outing was the 14th start of seven or more scoreless innings for the team this season. That's the most in the league.
Logan Gilbert has four such outings this season, Luis Castillo has three, George Kirby has three, Bryce Miller has three and Woo's start on Friday was his first.
Seattle has had one of the most dominant starting rotations in the entire league this season. On top of having 14 starts of seven or more scoreless innings, the Mariners lead the league in quality starts with 67. That's nine more than the second-place team — which coincidentally happens to be Philadelphia (58), according to ESPN.
Woo has a 2.08 ERA this season with 43 strikeouts in 12 starts.
Miller will have a chance to add to Seattle's total when he starts against the Phillies on Friday at 6:40 p.m. PST. He's allowed no runs and gone at least six innings in two of his last three starts. One of them went seven innings.
