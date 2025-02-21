Seattle Mariners to Roll with Several Starters in Spring Opener vs. San Diego Padres
PEORIA, Ariz. - It's been more than four months since the Seattle Mariners last played a baseball game and that changes on Friday afternoon as the M's kick off Cactus League play at the Peoria Sports Complex.
Playing against their complex rivals, the San Diego Padres, the M's will send left-hander Jhonathan Diaz to the mound. He's in camp on a minor league deal.
Surrounding him will be several Mariners' regulars including star outfielder Julio Rodriguez and shortstop JP Crawford.
Each of the top five players in the M's lineup figure to be regular contributors this year, with Canzone, Shenton, Bliss and Locklear all fighting for roster spots.
It should be noted that Donovan Solano, signed this offseason, has had his entry to camp delayed because of visa issues. Jorge Polanco is also ramping up after offseason knee surgery, though he has been present at workouts in the early portion of the spring.
The 28-year-old Diaz served as valuable depth for the Mariners in 2024. He put together a solid season at Triple-A Tacoma, going 9-3 with a 4.36 ERA in 23 appearances. Furthermore, the M's brought him up on multiple occasions to fill holes in the roster. He made five appearances (one start), going 0-1 with a 4.66 ERA.
The Mariners are coming off a season in which they went 85-77 and missed the playoffs by one game. The Padres finished second in the National League West and advanced to the playoffs, losing to the Dodgers in the National League Division Series.
First pitch is set for 12:10 p.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! We're back for another episode! In this episode, Brady is LIVE from Peoria at spring training, talking about his observations from his first day in camp and his travel issues and lack of sleep. Furthermore, we have some big news coming next week. CLICK HERE:
SPRING TV PLANS: According to reports, there will be 19 games this spring available to watch for M's fans. There will be a whopping 15 that aren't available at all. CLICK HERE:
IMPORTANT CLARIFICATION: President of Baseball operations Jerry Dipoto made some remarks in a recent interview that tore through Mariners' social media circles. However, veteran reporter Aaron Levine issued an important correction to his comments. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.