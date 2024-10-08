Seattle Mariners Top Prospect Wows in Arizona Fall League on Tuesday
Seattle Mariners top prospect Colt Emerson wowed on Tuesday during a game in the Arizona Fall League.
You can see the play below, courtesy of @MILBMariners on social media. In the play, Emerson ranges far to his left, dives and then throws the batter out at first:
It was announced back in September that Emerson was invited to join the AFL, a haven for some of baseball's top prospects. His inclusion made sense, given that he was limited to just 70 games this year because of injury. There are seven players in all from the M's system down in Arizona, with Emerson being the highest-rated.
He is the No. 27 prospect in all of baseball, per MLB.com rankings. He was a first-round pick in 2023 and is projected to reach the M's in 2026. It will be interesting to see how the Mariners handle him moving forward. While he'd likely be ticketed for some combination of High-A and Double-A in 2025, the M's could also use him in a trade for a major league hitter this offseason.
Emerson hit .263 across Low-A and High-A this year with four homers and 37 RBI. He posted a .393 on-base percentage and is known for his ability to get on base.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Emerson has excellent instincts and is a steady defender at shortstop even though he’s an average runner. He has enough arm for the left side of the infield and played a good third for Team USA, while he also got some reps at second during his pro debut. Wherever he settles in, he has the chance to be an everyday big league performer and gives the Mariners an opportunity to boast a trifecta of high school draftee standouts, following Harry Ford and Cole Young.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: