Seattle Mariners Top Prospect to Start Decisive Winner-Take-All in Double-A Playoffs
On Friday night, the Double-A Arkansas Travelers will take on the Springfield Cardinals in the deciding Game 3 of the Texas League Divisional Series. Tied at one game apiece, the winner of this game goes to the Texas League championship. This game will be played in Springfield.
The Travelers won Game 2 on Thursday night, 9-6. You can see the game-ending play here, courtesy of Cole Young. Young, who is thought of a second baseman, was playing shortstop for the Travs.
As the Travelers look to extend their season this year, they'll turn to Seattle Mariners top prospect Logan Evans on the mound.
Evans has been a Top-100 prospect in baseball, according to Baseball America. He has not reached that status yet on MLB Pipeline, where he is the No. 10 prospect for the organization.
While there's some debate about his ranking, what's not up for debate is the kind of season he's had. The 23-year-old Evans is 9-5 this year with a 3.20 ERA for the Travelers. He's pitched in 32 games (22 starts) and thrown 107.0 innings. In those innings, he's struck out 98 batters. He is among the top pitching prospects in the organization and could help the Mariners as soon as next year.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
But as the Mariners have uncovered with much of their pitching pipeline, some of the underlying stuff stood out, particularly with elite extension that he leverages from his 6-foot-4, 215-pound frame. Primarily a two-seam guy, Evans sits in the 93-94 mph range with his fastball. He pairs it with a slider that can consistently miss bats -- particularly against lefties -- and a cutter that’s been a weapon to righties.
