Seattle Mariners Top-Ranked Prospect Has Successful First Rehab Game
Seattle Mariners' top prospect Colt Emerson had a successful first rehab game on Thursday night while playing for the Arizona Complex League Mariners.
Emerson is working back from a fracture in his foot. He's played the healthy portion of his season for Single-A Modesto.
Per the popular @MiLBMariners account on social media:
Colt Emerson’s first rehab game is over after playing 5 innings at shortstop. 1 for 4 with a run scored. Also went 1st to 3rd on a single to RF by Rangel Ravelo.
To get four at-bats in a rehab game over just five innings is certainly good work for Emerson, who likely will head back to Modesto soon. Furthermore, seeing him run from first and third with no ill-affects is good news for the M's as well.
Emerson is currently ranked as the No. 3 prospect in the Mariners' organization, per MLB.com. He's also the No. 48 prospect in all of baseball as of the most recent rankings from the same site. He is in the Top 100 prospects in Baseball America.
The 18-year-old infielder was the M's first-round pick in the 2023 draft and is hitting .271 this season through 19 games with Modesto. He's got two homers and 14 RBI.
That roster at Modesto this year has featured some of the highest-level talent in the M's system, including Emerson, Jonny Farmelo and Laz Montes. Farmelo is unfortunately out for the year with a torn ACL now and Montes has been moved up to Single-A Everett.
With the trade deadline set to come on July 30, teams will certainly be looking at potentially acquiring Emerson in any deals that the Mariners may want to make for major league talent. They will certainly work to keep him in the pipeline.
The Mariners will take on the Twins on Friday night at 6:40 p.m. PT.
