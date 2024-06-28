Mariners' Pitching Splits Are Absolutely Wild as Team Returns Home on Friday

The biggest issue with the Mariners pitching is their home/road splits:



Home:

ERA - 2.54 (1st)

FIP - 3.00 (1st)

K/9 - 9.43 (2nd)

HR/9 - 0.84 (7th)



Road:

ERA - 4.55 (24th)

FIP - 4.46 (22nd)

K/9 - 7.71 (25th)

HR/9 - 1.32 (23rd)



The difference in those numbers is staggering.