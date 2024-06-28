Mariners' Pitching Splits Are Absolutely Wild as Team Returns Home on Friday
At 46-37, the Seattle Mariners are officially two games past the halfway point of the season. As we cross that halfway threshold, it's worth taking stock of some noteworthy statistics, including the team's massive home/road splits on the pitching side of things.
Popular Mariners 'X' user @MarinerMuse posted the team wide statistics heading into Friday's series opener with the Minnesota Twins, and they are certainly glaring.
The biggest issue with the Mariners pitching is their home/road splits:
Home:
ERA - 2.54 (1st)
FIP - 3.00 (1st)
K/9 - 9.43 (2nd)
HR/9 - 0.84 (7th)
Road:
ERA - 4.55 (24th)
FIP - 4.46 (22nd)
K/9 - 7.71 (25th)
HR/9 - 1.32 (23rd)
The difference in those numbers is staggering.
Undoubtedly, there are some explainable reasons for some of this: First, T-Mobile Park is a solid pitchers ballpark anyways. Second, the team has seen solid-hitting teams like the New York Yankees, Milwaukee Brewers and Baltimore Orioles on the road, and three: the team has a ridiculously hard travel schedule to navigate which certainly could take a toll.
However, those reasons are not enough to fully explain the picture and the M's will need to correct these issues moving forward. Though they are 27-12 at home, they can't rely on keeping that pace in order to win the American League West.
The individual home/road splits are also interesting to note:
Luis Castillo: 4-3 at home, 2-6 on the road. 2.96 ERA at home, 4.59 on the road.
George Kirby: 5-1 at home, 2-4 on the road. 2.34 ERA at home, 4.11 on the road.
Bryce Miller: 4-2 at home, 2-4 on the road. 1.82 ERA at home, 6.28 on the road.
Emerson Hancock: 2-2 at home, 1-1 on the road. 2.89 ERA at home, 8.78 on the road.
Bryan Woo: 1-0 at home, 2-1 on the road. 0.57 ERA at home, 2.52 on the road.
Logan Gilbert: 2-2 at home, 3-2 on the road. 2.66 ERA at home, 2.75 on the road.
The Mariners will send Gilbert to the mound in the series opener against the Twins. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. PT.
