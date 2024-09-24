Seattle Mariners Trade Acquisition Does Something No M's Player Has Done All Season
Seattle Mariners first baseman/designated hitter Justin Turner has done something no M's player has done all season over his recent hot stretch: Reach base in 18 consecutive games. That's also the longest active on-base streak in the majors.
Mariners PR put out the note before Monday's 6-1 win against the Houston Astros.
DID YOU KNOW?…that Turner’s 17-game on-base streak is the longest active streak in the Majors?…it’s also the longest on-base streak by a Mariners player this season, surpassing Randy Arozarena’s 14-game streak from Aug. 24-Sept. 8
Turner went 1-for-3 with a single and a walk to extend the streak to 18 games. He also scored a run and drove in a run as well with a sacrifice fly.
Turner is hitting .258 for the season with 11 homers and 50 RBI. The Mariners acquired him from the Toronto Blue Jays at the trade deadline, and he's hitting .264 over 44 games for the M's. He's posted a .362 on-base percentage with Seattle and continues to help put together professional at-bats in the middle of the order.
In his 16th major league season with the Baltimore Orioles, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, Blue Jays and Mariners, Turner is a .285 career hitter. He helped the Dodgers win the World Series in 2020 and also got there with LA in 2017.
The Mariners will look for Turner to stay hot on Tuesday night when they take on the Astros again. Seattle is 4.0 games back in the division with five to play and 1.5 games back in the wild card race.
First pitch is set for 5:10 p.m. PT.
