Seattle Mariners Trade Acquisition Closing in on Recent Baseball History
The Seattle Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels 9-5 on Friday night in Anaheim, moving to 69-66 on the season.
It was an awkward game that saw the Mariners score five runs in the top of the first inning, then allow the Halos to climb back into it, before putting it away once again.
Seattle strung together nine hits in the win and got multi-hit efforts from three different players, including outfielder Randy Arozarena.
Arozarena, the M's big trade acquisition at the deadline, went 2-for-5 with a double and a single, continuing a nice four-game stretch for himself. Arozarena has two home runs in that time and when he hits two more, he'll join a special group in recent baseball history.
Per @MarinersPR:
Randy is now sitting at 18 home runs and 20 stolen bases on the season…with 2 more home runs, he will join José Ramírez-CLE as the only players in the Majors to have 20+ homers and stolen bases in each of the past 4 seasons
Arozarena has been a consistent speed and power threat since entering the league. Though he has slumped to a .220 average this season, he's still found a way to impact the game positively. The 29-year-old made his major league debut in 2019 but really burst onto the scene in 2020. He helped the Rays get to the World Series that season and earned ALCS MVP honors.
Lifetime, he's a .255 hitter with 89 homers, 301 RBI and exactly 100 steals.
The Mariners will play the Angels again on Saturday at 6:38 p.m. PT.
RELATED SEATTLE MARINERS CONTENT:
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas talks about the criticism that Jerry Dipoto has received in Scott Servais's firing, the M's early success under Dan Wilson and the comments made by Ryan Divish recently on the "Marine Layer" podcast. Furthermore, Danny O'Neil, who wrote a tough column calling for Dipoto to be fired joins the show. CLICK HERE:
EDGAR ON JULIO: Speaking on Seattle Sports 710, Edgar Martinez spoke about his thoughts on working with Julio Rodriguez. CLICK HERE:
JOINING JULIO: San Diego Padres rookie Jackson Merrill joins a special group in baseball history, one that includes M's star Julio Rodriguez. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: