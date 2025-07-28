Seattle Mariners on Wrong Side of MLB History Against Los Angeles Angels
The Seattle Mariners were on the wrong side of MLB history in the finale of a four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.
The Mariners lost to the Angels 4-1 and ended up splitting the series with their American League West foes. Two of those runs came via future Hall of Famer Mike Trout, who cemented himself into MLB history.
Trout hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth, which accounted for Los Angeles' final runs of the game. That shot gave him 1,001 career RBIs.
Trout became the ninth active player to have over 1,000 career RBIs with the home run. Players above Trout are, in order, Freddie Freeman (1,284), Paul Goldschmidt (1,224), Nolan Arenado (1,175), Andrew McCutchen (1,127), Carlos Santana (1,126), Giancarlo Stanton (1,123), Manny Machado (1,115) and Bryce Hardper (1,019).
Sunday wasn't the only career milestone Trout has reached against Seattle in his career. In 2013, Trout became the youngest player in American League history (21-years-old) to hit for the cycle, which came in a game against the Mariners.
For his career, Trout has batted .315 with 55 homers and 137 RBIs in 193 games against Seattle. Trout's 55 home runs are the most against the M's by an active player. That's 25 homers more than the player with the second most homers against the Mariners, Marcus Semien (30).
Seattle currently has a 5-4 lead over the Angels in the season series. The Mariners and Los Angeles will play in a four-game series from Sept. 11-14 at T-Mobile Park. If the Mariners split that series, they'll win the season series.
