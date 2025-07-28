Pitching Matchups For Series Between Seattle Mariners, Athletics
The Seattle Mariners will go into their final leg of a seven-game road trip with a three-game series against the Athletics in West Sacramento.
The Mariners split a series with the Los Angeles Angels, which resulted in the former being tied with the Texas Rangers for the final American League Wild Card spot and second place in the AL West.
Seattle could either find itself returning home cemented in the playoff picture or behind several teams depending on the results of the series against the A's.
Here's the pitching matchups for the series between the Mariners and Athletics:
Monday, July 28 — Luis Castillo (Seattle) vs. JP Sears (Athletics)
Luis Castillo is coming off one of his more sloppy outings of the season. He struck out seven, hit a batter and allowed six runs (three earned) on 10 hits against the Milwaukee Brewers on July 23. He's fanned at least six batters in his last four starts.
JP Sears hasn't gone through the sixth inning in his last three starts, but he managed to put together a solid performance in his last outing. He struck out seven and allowed one earned run on three hits (one homer) in five innings pitched against the Texas Rangers on July 23.
Tuesday, July 29 — Logan Evans (Seattle) vs. Luis Severino (Athletics)
Logan Evans didn't have his cleanest outing of the season in his last turn, either, but led the Mariners to a win. He fanned three, walked three, hit a batter and allowed one earned run on three hits in five innings pitched against the Angels on July 24.
Luis Severino is coming off a seven-inning quality start in a win against the Houston Astros. He struck out eight, hit a batter and allowed two earned runs on four hits July 24.
Wednesday, July 30 — Bryan Woo (Seattle) vs. Jeffrey Springs (Athletics)
Bryan Woo is coming off his 20th consecutive outing of six or more innings this season. He struck out six, walked two and allowed earned runs on four hits against Los Angeles on July 25.
Jeffrey Springs is coming off his third quality start in his last four outings. He fanned five, walked one, hit a batter and allowed two earned runs on four hits (one home run) in six innings against Houston on July 25.
