Mariners Use More Late-Game Magic to Beat Astros, Here's How it Happened
The Seattle Mariners once again rallied late to win a one-run ball game on Wednesday night, beating the Houston Astros, 2-1. With the win, the M's are now 31-26 on the year, matching their previous highwater mark of five games over .500. As we do after every game, here's what happened:
The Overwhelming Story:
The M's offense sputtered against Astros' starter Justin Verlander, but that was expected to be a tough task. Even though Verlander's velocity is down to the 92-94 MPH range at this point in his career, he remains a difficult at-bat. The M's got him for just one hit and one run over seven innings. He walked one and struck out nine. However, the M's bullpen held up late to keep the Astros at bay so the M's could walk it off in the bottom of the 10th inning.
The Big Plays:
With the Astros leading 1-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning, Dom Canzone hit his fifth home run of the season to tie the game.
Canzone also made a big play on defense, robbing Kyle Tucker of a hit in the bottom of the eighth inning. That was a huge play, as Jose Altuve was on first base with no one out at the time.
After the Astros failed to score the automatic runner in the top of the 10th inning, the M's got another piece of productive hitting from Canzone, who grounded out to advance the runner to third. Cal Raleigh walked, as did Luke Raley, setting the state for a bases-loaded, walk-off sac fly from JP Crawford.
Odds and Ends:
George Kirby got a no-decision for Seattle, tossing 6.0 innings with just one run on six hits allowed. He walked none and struck out eight. His ERA is now 4.08... Trent Thornton struck out the side in a spotless seventh... Gabe Speier and Austin Voth combined on a scoreless eighth... Andres Munoz pitched a scoreless ninth and newcomer Mike Baumann pitched a scoreless 10th to earn the win... The M's had first-and-third in the bottom of the ninth against Josh Hader but recorded two straight strikeouts to end the threat...Julio Rodriguez went 1-for-4 and stole a base...Mitch Garver caught for the first time since September of last year... Seattle will go for the sweep on Thursday afternoon.
