Seattle Mariners' Victor Robles Sets Some Personal History in Saturday Spring Training Game
The Seattle Mariners didn't have much to smile about on Saturday, getting shellacked by the Chicago White Sox at the Peoria Sports Complex.
Though the final score, 18-9, left much to be desired, there were some encouraging things for Seattle, including the spring debut of Andres Munoz on the mound, another Laz Montes home run, and leadoff man Victor Robles setting some personal history with a double.
Per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com:
Victor Robles jumps all over a first-pitch fastball from White Sox reliever Gus Varland and scorches it 112.5 mph over the left fielder for a double.
He has no harder-hit tracked ball in any regular season or postseason game since breaking into the Majors in 2017.
Sure, it's not a regular season game, but it is great to see nonetheless. The 27-year-old Robles is going to be a huge piece of the Mariners this season and his success will go a long way toward determining the success of the overall offense.
Acquired last year after being let go by the Washington Nationals, Robles hit .328 in 77 games for Seattle. He also posted a .393 on-base percentage and stole 30 bases.
An eight-year veteran, Robles helped the Nationals win the World Series in 2019. He's a career .247 hitter who figures to hit at the top of the M's lineup and set the stage for superstar Julio Rodriguez, who figures to hit second.
The Mariners will continue Cactus League play for the next four weeks before opening the season on March 27 against the Athletics.
