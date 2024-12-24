Seattle Mariners Yet to Have More Than Preliminary Talks With Justin Turner
The Seattle Mariners offseason hasn't gone the way fans, or probably the front office itself, would have hoped.
The Mariners ended the season with clear needs at second and third base and were also looking for a first baseman to pair with Luke Raley. From Dec. 20-21, Seattle watched potential targets like Paul Goldschmidt, Christian Walker, Josh Naylor and Carlos Santana all get taken off the market via trades or free agent deals.
Losing Santana hurt the team, in particular. Despite rumors that Seattle offered the 2024 Gold Glover a potential two-year deal with a player option, Santana chose to sign with the Cleveland Guardians on a one-year, $12 million deal.
The blitz of first base transactions has left the Mariners with very few options on the free agent market. But there's still one familiar veteran that Seattle could still pursue.
The Mariners acquired first baseman/designated hitter Justin Turner near the trade deadline in 2024. And he and Raley proved to be a solid duo at first. In 48 games played with Seattle, Turner hit .264 with five home runs and 24 RBIs. At one point near the end of the season, Turner had the longest streak of reaching base safely in all the majors.
But the Mariners might have to pick up the the pace on trying to acquire Turner.
According to a story written by Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times, Seattle had preliminary discussions with Turner early in the offseason but put its primary focus on trying to acquire Santana:
The Mariners loved Turner’s presence in the clubhouse and his willingness to help young hitters with their approach. They engaged in preliminary contract talks with him early in the offseason, but shifted their focus to Santana. They may have to re-engage those talks with Turner.
Based on Divish's story, it seems like the Mariners have yet to pick up negotiations with Turner. But there's a chance that the team has tried to resume conversations after Santana's decision.
Barring a trade or an unexpected salary dump by Seattle, a reunion with Turner makes the most sense.
But with every day that goes by without a move, the sense of dread towards the Mariners offseason grows larger.
