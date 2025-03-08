Seattle Mariners Young Reliever Takes Crucial Step in Injury Rehab
Seattle Mariners young reliever Troy Taylor took a big step on Friday, getting back on the mound for the first time since being diagnosed with a lat issue at the start of camp. Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 posted video of him in the 'pen at the Peoria Sports Complex.
While no one has come out and said it, it seems almost assured that Taylor will begin the year on the injured list for the M's, but they will eagely await his return. Armed with an upper-90s fastball and a big breaking ball, Taylor can be a major weapon for the M's out of the bullpen, potentially pairing with Andres Munoz, Matt Brash and Gregory Santos as high-leverage arms.
Taylor made his debut last August, going 0-0 with a 3.72 ERA in 21 games. He also registered one save, striking out 25 batters in 19.1 innings.
Taylor was a 12th-round pick in the 2022 draft out of UC Irvine.
With Brash missing the entire season (Tommy John) and Gregory Santos missing most of the season (various), the Mariners bullpen was hit-or-miss in 2024, but the hope is that everyone is back healthy this season. If that happens, the M's could have one of the best power 'pens in baseball.
Seattle will continue Cactus League play for the next two-plus weeks before returning home to start the season against the Athletics on March 27. The Mariners are coming off a season in which they finished 85-77 and missed the playoffs by one game for a second straight year.
