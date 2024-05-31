Mariners Make Shocking Move on Coaching Staff Before Game on Friday
The Seattle Mariners have made a shocking move on the coaching staff before Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels.
Per Ken Rosenthal of 'The Athletic' on social media:
Brant Brown out as Mariners bench coach and offensive coordinator, sources tell @TheAthletic. Mariners lead AL West by three games, but are 29th in majors in runs per game, ahead of only the White Sox. Brown, previously with Dodgers and Marlins, was in first season with club.
This likely shows the urgency that the M's feel right now as an organization. Given the team has never been to a World Series before, and that they are in first place, and trying to capitalize on the slow starts of the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros, the pressure is real.
After an off-season spent trying to make more contact at the plate, the M's hitters rank last in baseball in strikeouts by a wide margin. They've fanned 594 times, which is 27 more than Oakland (567).
There's no way of telling if Brown is at fault for the team's approach or lack of success, or if he's being made a scapegoat, but this likely also ratchets up the pressure on manager Scott Servais, who has one less person to scapegoat moving forward.
The 52-year-old Brown had previously worked in the Mariners organization at the minor league level. He also played parts of five seasons in the big leagues with the Cubs, Pirates, and Marlins. He was a lifetime .247 hitter who hit 45 career home runs.
The Mariners play the Angels on Friday night at 7:10 p.m. PT.
