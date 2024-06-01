Former Mariners' Slugger Becomes Available But Reunion Doesn't Make Sense
Former Seattle Mariners' slugger Mike Ford is on the open market again after spending some time with the Cincinnati Reds this season.
Per Reds' reporter Charlie Goldsmith on "X:"
From the Reds: Mike Ford who was outrighted to AAA Louisville, has informed the Reds that he will elect free agency instead of accepting an outright assignment.
It's another tough break in a career full of them for the 31-year-old Ford. Since making his major league debut in 2019, he's suited up for six different organizations and dealt with constant bouts of free agency or backs-and-forth between the majors and minor leagues.
Ford's best season as a big leaguer came in 2023 with the Mariners, when he hit 16 homers and drove in 34. Though he hit just .228, he produced multiple big moments and had an OPS+ of 122 (100 is average.
He became a free agent this past offseason, signing with the Reds. Though he started out in Triple-A, he came to the big leagues for 17 games, hitting .150 with one homer and four RBI.
Because of his power and previous big league samples, he's likely to get another chance in the majors, though that chance is not likely to be with Seattle.
Ford can really only play first base and designated hitter and between Ty France, Luke Raley, Mitch Garver and Mitch Haniger, the team has too many players who profile in those roles also.
The M's are 31-27 heading into play on Friday night, where they will take on the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. PT.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Brady on "X" @wdevradiobrady
RELATED MARINERS CONTENT
1) M's infielders take top spot on "SportsCenter's" top plays
2) Mariners make shocking move on coaching staff