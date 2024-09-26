Seattle Radio Host Angers Mariners Fans with Comments on Team's Disappointing Season
Seattle Sports 710 radio host Mike Salk is in hot water with some Seattle Mariners fans/supporters over something he said in an interview on Wednesday.
Salk, who hosts the popular "Brock and Salk" show on 710, did not make these comments on his own show, but rather to Jake Whittenberg of KING 5.
Salk was asked about the moments that stand out to him this year as ones that will probably end up costing the Mariners the playoffs and then was asked why the M's let down fans every year.
Rather than get emotional about the state of ownership or about the poor play of the Hometown Nine, Salk just chalked it up to "That's baseball," which is not something that many people wanted to hear right as the team was completing its collapse from 10.0 game division leaders to being on the eves of elimination.
The following response came from Aaron Levine of FOX 13.
“It’s not the #Mariners, it’s baseball.”
This is the most absurd thing @TheMikeSalk has ever said.
It IS the Mariners, Mike. It’s ownership. Their unwillingness to fully financially commit. It’s Dipoto’s hubris thinking he can do it w a limited budget.
Don’t give them a pass!
From Travis Fulton on social media:
“It’s not the Mariners, it’s baseball”.
The Mariners are one of the worst ran franchises in all of professional sports but hey, it’s just baseball. Please.
Per Ryan Zboralski:
Telling the fanbase of a team that’s never made the World Series, been to 5 total playoffs in 47 years, and has won its division three times ever, “it’s baseball” is some serious level of tone-deafness.
The Mariners have only made the playoffs in 1995, 1997, 2000, 2001 and 2022. They enter play on Thursday at 2.5 games back in the wild card but will be eliminated if both the Detroit Tigers and Kansas City. Royals win on Thursday.
