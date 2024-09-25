Seattle Mariners to Send Multiple Top Prospects to Arizona Fall League
The Seattle Mariners have now revealed which prospects they'll be sending to the Arizona Fall League this year.
The @MsPlayerDev account on "X" lists infielders Colt Emerson and Cole Young as well as outfielder Jared Sunderstrom as heading to Arizona. Pitchers Jordan Jackson, Jimmy Joyce, Travis Kuhn and Jason Ruffcorn will also be playing.
Per MLB.com's prospect rankings, the M's are sending their No. 1 (Emerson), No. 2 (Young), No. 23 (Joyce) and No. 29 (Sundstrom) prospects to play in the league, which further aids development for young players.
The decision to send Emerson is not surprising, considering that he was hurt for a portion of this season and played just 70 games between Low-A Modesto and High-A Everett. He hit .263 across the two levels with four homers and 37 RBI. He posted a .393 on-base percentage and was the M's first-round pick in 2023. He's listed as a potential 2026 call-up by MLB Pipeline.
The decision to send Young to Arizona is more surprising considering he's played 124 games for Double-A Arkansas this year. The Travelers are also in the Texas League Championship on Wednesday, so he's played deep into the season as well. Usually, you'd want to get those guys some extra rest, but evidently that's not the case for Young.
Young has hit .271 at Double-A with nine homers and 57 RBI. There are conversations about him potentially being the team's second baseman on Opening Day next year - or perhaps the team could use him as part of a trade for a bona-fide big league bat this offseason.
