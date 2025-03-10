Second Base Still Listed as Biggest Remaining Position Battle For Seattle Mariners
Heading into this offseason, the Seattle Mariners were saddled with infield needs at first base, second base and third base.
They elected to sign Donovan Solano to a one-year deal and plan to play him at first base a significant amount, alongside Luke Raley. They also elected to sign Jorge Polanco to a one-year deal, but will be moving him to third base. That left second base as the spot most unsettled, and according to MLB.com, it's still the biggest positional battle remaining at spring training.
It's not necessarily a "battle" but more like a reshuffling of their infield personnel. Among Dylan Moore, Ryan Bliss and Leo Rivas, Bliss might be in the pole position given that he's had a great camp and that the Mariners have hinted that they may prefer Moore in more of a super utility role that he's thrived in. Rivas was set back with a minor ankle injury but has returned. He also switch-hits, which could boost his roster value.
By all accounts, Moore started the spring in the lead for the second base job, and Rivas seemed to have the inside track at the utility position. Through my own experiences in Peoria during the first week of position player work, it felt like Rivas was growing in to that role as well, but the ankle injury clearly set him back.
Bliss has gone 6-for-18 this spring (.333) with two RBI and a stolen base. He also provides speed on the bases and has shown a versatility to also be able to move between second and third, at least in a workout setting.
The Mariners will continue Cactus League play for the next two plus weeks before heading to Seattle for the regular season opener, which is March 27.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," where he talks about the recent Justin Turner comments and their impact, as well as the Jerry Dipoto interview in The Athletic. Also, former All-Star Sean Casey of the MLB Network stops by to talk about his memories of the 2001 All-Star Game in Seattle, hitting coach Edgar Martinez, and the Turner comments. CLICK HERE:
MUNOZ CATCHING EYES: Andres Munoz was named as one of the Top 10 players drawing positive attention this spring, per ESPN. CLICK HERE:
RETURNING: Jorge Polanco told the Seattle Times why he wanted to come back to Seattle this offseason. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.