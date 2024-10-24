Several Players Have Made An Impact For Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Dodgers
The Seattle Mariners are in an unfortunately familiar position this October. They're watching the playoffs from home, planning a way to make it to the postseason next season.
The Mariners will have to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees play in the World Series beginning on Friday just like everyone else.
But unlike most viewers, Seattle might be looking at the screen with a little bit of regret.
Teoscar Hernandez was a one-time Mariner in 2023. He had a "down" year by his standards in the Pacific Northwest and wasn't extended a qualifying offer.
He ended up hitting the free agent market and signed a one-year, $23.5 million deal with Los Angeles. And now he might be four games away from being a World Series champion.
And he's just one of several players to find success with Los Angeles while making a stop in Seattle.
Teoscar Hernandez, outfielder (Seattle: 2023; Los Angeles: 2024)
As mentioned before, Hernandez had a "down" season by his usual marks while with the Mariners. He batted .258 with 26 home runs and 93 RBIs.
In Hernandez's one year (so far) with the Dodgers, Hernandez hit .272 with 33 home runs and 99 RBIs.
The ninth-year professional has arguably been Los Angeles' second-best player behind Shohei Ohtani and has all but guaranteed himself a long-term contract in free agency. If Hernandez can get a ring, then that amount might go up.
Adrian Beltre, infielder (Los Angeles: 1998-2004; Seattle: 2005-09)
Beltre is one of the more unique high-profile players to be shared by the Dodgers and Seattle. The 2024 Baseball Hall of Famer played the first 12 years of his career with the two teams.
But Beltre, a four-time All-Star, cemented his Hall of Fame-status in the last eight years of his career with the Texas Rangers.
Beltre hit .274 with 147 homers and 510 RBIs in 966 games across seven seasons with Los Angeles.
With the Mariners, Beltre batted .266 with 103 home runs and 396 RBIs across five seasons. Beltre earned the first two of five career Gold Glove awards with Seattle.
Brandon Morrow, pitcher (Seattle: 2007-09; Los Angeles: 2017)
Despite not winning a World Series or earning an All-Star selection, Morrow had a very successful 12-year career.
Morrow's first three years were in the Pacific Northwest. He posted a 3.96 ERA with an 8-12 record. He had 16 saves and struck out 204 batters in 197.2 innings pitched.
In Morrow's one year with the Dodgers, Morrow hada 2.06 ERA with a 6-0 record and two saves. He made 45 appearances and struck out 50 batters in 43.2 innings pitched.
Los Angeles has been almost undoubtedly the best west-coast team in the MLB the last 10 years. And the San Francisco Giants have seen a lot of success the last 15 years, too.
If the Dodgers fail in their endeavor for an eighth World Series title, the Mariners will hope that they can bring a championship banner back to the West Coast.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
LOOKING BACK ON THE SHARED HISTORY BETWEEN MARINERS, YANKEES: The New York Yankees are set to play in their 41st World Series all-time on Friday; And they have a lot of shared connections with the Seattle Mariners who have yet to make a Fall Classic. CLICK HERE
GILBERT NAMED FINALIST FOR MOST OUTSTANDING PITCHER: Seattle Mariners top starting pitcher was named one of three finalists for a prestigious honor in the MLB Players Choice Awards. CLICK HERE
BLISS TALKS ABOUT PRESSURE JOINING NEW ORGANIZATION: Seattle Mariners rookie infielder Ryan Bliss joined the Foul Territory podcast to talk about his first look in the big leagues and the pressure of joining a new organization. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.