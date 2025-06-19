Several Takeaways From Seattle Mariners Series Loss to Boston Red Sox
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners went from a series sweep against a Cleveland Guardians to a series loss against the Boston Red Sox, which concluded with a 3-1 loss in the rubber match Wednesday.
The Mariners fell to 5.5 games behind the Houston Astros in the American League West with the loss and gave up the final spot in the AL Wild Card race to the Red Sox.
It was a disappointing end to an overall successful homestand (4-2 record in six games), but Seattle still needs to get right in several areas, especially with the most daunting stretch of the season to this point next on the schedule.
Here's some takeaways from the Mariners' series loss to Boston:
Seattle's offense continues to fail to find consistency
It had become a habit for Seattle's offense to generate traffic on the bases, but fail to bring them home. The lineup was able to buck that trend in the first leg of the homestand against the Guardians, but fell back into old habits against Boston.
In Game 1, a 2-0 loss, the M's went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position and stranded seven. In Game 3, the 3-1 defeat, the Mariners went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position and left five on. The one game Seattle was consistently find success with runners on the bases was Game 2 on Tuesday. In the 8-0 win, the Mariners went 3-for-8 with runners on second or third and left six on.
In total, Seattle hit .182 (4-for-22) with runners in scoring position.
It was a step in the right direction after their previous road trip, but one solid offensive game out of three isn't going to help the Mariners make up ground in the division or find a solid foothold in the playoff race. Seattle's lineup either needs to find that consistency or bring in a player that provides it.
Mariners bullpen caps off dominant series
The Mariners' relievers were as good as they've been the entire season in the homestand. In six games, Seattle's bullpen struck out 13, walked a single hitter and allowed allowed one run on eight hits in six games. The relievers didn't give up a run against Boston.
Despite losing the series, the Mariners outscored the Red Sox 9-5. All five runs allowed were against the starting pitchers.
The Mariners bullpen has been in a constant state of flux this season due to injuries and inconsistencies, but it looks like the unit is finally starting to settle into a role for itself.
Logan Gilbert hits the ground running in return
Seattle ace Logan Gilbert made his return to the starting rotation after over a month and a half on the injured list. On Monday, he struck out 10 batters in five batters, walked one and allowed two earned runs on three hits (one home run).
George Kirby has started to regain his midseason form after struggling in his first handful of starts back from the injured list and Luis Castillo, Emerson Hancock and Bryan Woo have been steady.
The Mariners still haven't gone a full turn through the rotation. But having Gilbert back in the fold will help the team as it looks to get back into postseason contention.
Up next
Seattle will have a day off on Thursday before beginning a 10-day road trip. The Mariners will take on the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field at 12:20 pm. PT on Friday.
