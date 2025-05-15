Takeaways From Seattle Mariners Series Loss to New York Yankees
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners dropped a tough 3-2 contest on Wednesday afternoon against the New York Yankees, competing a really difficult homestand on a sour note. Seattle went 1-5 on the six-game homestand to fall to 23-19 overall. Though they are in first place in the American League West, things are clearly trending in the wrong direction.
Here's some takeaways from Seattle's series loss against Yankees:
Offense's miracle run could be done
Over the course of the Mariners' nine-series win streak, their offense was the biggest strength of the team. The lineup found a way to win in a variety of ways: small ball, home runs, etc. They came back from five runs down to beat the Athletics on May 7 before they returned to T-Mobile Park.
Seattle scored three runs over its last two games against New York on May 13-14. It scored five in the first game of the series, which it lost 11-5.
Before May 1, the Mariners had a wRC+ (weighted runs created-plus) of 122 — 22 points above league average. Since then, they have a 97 wRC+.
Whether it's the injuries, tiredness, or starting from behind, the offense has finally started to look human.
Starting rotation takes another hit, but there could be hope
Mariners starting pitcher Bryce Miller has dealt with a variety of nagging physical and mental setbacks through eight starts this season. He received a cortisone shot Tuesday and placed on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation Wednesday.
There was optimism with Miller's placement on the IL. General manager Justin Hollander and Miller both expressed that the hope is a minimal IL stint for the third-year pitcher, which would place his return around May 27.
Miller would return around the same time as fellow starting pitchers George Kirby and Logan Gilbert.
The starting rotation struggled for most of the homestead, but Bryan Woo and Luis Castillo strung together respective consecutive quality starts to end the series against the Yankees.
With a healthy Miller, Kirby and Gilbert back to the fold, Seattle could find a way to right the ship before it sinks entirely.
Up next
Seattle will have an off-day Thursday and begin the first of 10-straight road games at 6:40 p.m. PT on in the first of a three-game set against the San Diego Padres. Logan Evans will start for the Mariners and Stephen Kolek will take the mound for the Padres.
