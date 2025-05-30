Takeaways From Seattle Mariners Series Loss to Washington Nationals
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners are coming off their third-straight home series loss after a disappointing 9-3, extra-inning loss to the Washington Nationals on Thursday. The Mariners, as they have in several losses this season, had several opportunities to walk out with the win (and the series). They ended up allowing seven runs to the Nationals in the 10th inning.
Seattle will look to flush the series loss and turn toward a crucial American League set against the Minnesota Twins beginning Friday.
Here's some takeaways from the Mariners series loss against Washington.
Jorge Polanco has cooled off after dominant start
If it wasn't official before, it was after Thursday. Jorge Polanco is in a slump.
The switch-hitting designated hitter was limited to just 12 right-handed at-bats this season due to a sore side entering Thursday. He was in the lineup against the left-handed MacKenzie Gore and hit from the right side while facing him, and switched to the left-side when the Nationals went to the bullpen. He finished the game 0-for-4, which extended his hitless streak to seven games.
Polanco has scored just six runs and has hit one home run games in May. He has only five RBIs. He has a slash line of .136/.208/.212 this month with a .420 OPS. For comparison, Polanco scored 11 runs in 18 games in April. He hit four doubles, eight home runs and had 21 RBIs and slashed .379/.422/.862 with a 1.284 OPS last month.
It's likely no coincidence that the Mariners' offense has slowed around the same time as Polanco.
The former All-Star has had one scorching month and one ice-cold month. Which end of the spectrum Polanco favors for the rest of the season will be crucial in how far Seattle goes in 2025.
Not time to panic on George Kirby yet
Kirby hasn't had the triumphant return to the team most people would have anticipated. The 2023 All-Star has missed most of the season with right shoulder inflammation and made his second start of the season Wednesday.
Kirby has allowed at least five earned runs in his first two starts back. He has an 11.42 ERA with eight strikeouts in 8.2 innings, has walked two batters, has hit another two and has allowed 11 earned runs on 13 hits (three home runs) across his pair of outings.
Kirby is still on a pitch count and is yet to hit 80 pitches in either start. He's still being ramped back up. Despite how he's looked since being activated off the IL, it's not time to raise the alarm yet.
Bottom third of the order starting to consistently contribute
In Seattle's 9-1 win against Washington to begin the series Tuesday, it was the top half of the lineup that shined. Julio Rodriguez hit a home run and Raleigh hit a pair of homers in the win.
The Mariners were outscored 18-3 in the final two games of the series, but the bottom half of the lineup did its job.
Batters hitting in the No. 6-9 holes for Seattle hit a combined .366 (15-for-41) across the series, including pinch-hitters. Leody Taveras (3-for-4) and Ben Williamson (2-for-4) accounted for a third of those hits in the final game of the series Thursday. Those two accounted for the only RBIs for the Mariners before Game 3 went to extras,
For Seattle to be successful, the bottom half of the lineup needs to produce. It did this series, now it's just the matter of the club getting consistent contributions top-to-bottom.
Up next
The Mariners will play the Twins at 7:10 p.m. PT on Friday. Bryan Woo will start for Seattle and Zebby Matthews will start for Minnesota.
