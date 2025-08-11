TEREN'S TAKE: Seattle Mariners Have New Mantra With 'Seize The Moment'
SEATTLE — On Saturday at T-Mobile Park, it was all about 2025 National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee, and Seattle Mariners legend, Ichiro Suzuki.
The longtime Mariners outfielder had his No. 51 retired by the organization. During the ceremony, Suzuki acknowledged many important figures in his life and career, including his fellow M's Hall of Famers, his wife, past teammates and current ownership. One of the final acknowledgements Suzuki made was for the current group of M's players.
While standing at the podium in the infield, Suzuki turned to his left and directly acknowledged the roster, who were all listening attentively in the home dugout.
"This year's team has a great opportunity," Suzuki said. "You guys are strong and talented. Please, do not take your talent for granted. You have a great team and a great opportunity in front of you. I understand there's pressure to win. But the thing about winning is, it is always tough and never comes without pressure. Accept the pressure, and figure out how you can perform at your best under pressure. Although I can no longer help you guys with a hit or a laser beam throw, my will and desire is always there for you. I come to the field every day because I want to help you be prepared for the moment. I am confident you can seize the moment."
"Seize the moment."
Multiple of the best Seattle teams have had mantras that have became rallying cries. In 1995, it was "Refuse to Lose." In 2022, it was "Good Vibes Only."
For the 2025 Mariners, there might not be a more appropriate identifier than Suzuki's advice — "seize the moment."
"I think it's a good message," Seattle manager and Suzuki's former teammate Dan Wilson said in a pregame interview Sunday. "It's one of those that these guys certainly resonate with in terms of being in the moment. There's a lot of baseball ahead of us, but you take it one moment at a time. ... I think it's a great reminder that there's a lot of work still to be done."
Seattle has been embodying that mindset for the entire season, and there's been no better example of it than the last week-and-a-half. The Mariners are 9-1 since the July 31 trade deadline, including three consecutive series wins, and two-straight sweeps. Seattle entered Monday with a one-game lead for the final American League wild card spot and were a half-game behind the Houston Astros for first place in the AL West. The club is currently in the middle of a season-best seven-game win streak.
"(Suzuki's words) really hit me a lot," Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez said in a postgame interview Saturday. "Because there's gonna be a lot of moments that we're gonna have to seize if we want to get to where we want to get. I really took that to heart. I feel like every player knows how much weight his words carry, because he does it every day. He's still here, showing up for us every day. And it really hit me. I feel like a lot of the guys also probably felt the same way."
Beyond the skill of the club, which was further bolstered with the trade deadline acquisitions of first baseman Josh Naylor, left-handed reliever Caleb Ferguson and third baseman Eugenio Suarez, there is a mindset needed to make a deep playoff run.
The Mariners don't get too high or too low. And there's been plenty of opportunity for the team to get low: an 8-4 loss against the Miami Marlins on April 25 in which ace pitcher Logan Gilbert suffered an injury that kept him on the shelf for nearly two months; getting swept by the Toronto Blue Jays on May 9-11; Getting swept by the Baltimore Orioles on June 3-5; and a 6-5 loss against the New York Yankees on July 10 in which Seattle gave up six unanswered runs in the eighth, ninth and 10th innings.
Losses like that are morale-killers for many clubs. They're the nexus points of downward spirals that get significantly worse before any shred of light peaks through. Moments where October starts to feel less like a goal and more like a taunt.
Seattle stayed true to itself regardless and forged ahead. Now, it's 43 games away from potentially winning its first division title since 2001.
"I think what's special about this team is, you see a lot of teams where negativity gets passed down and it just kind of grows within a team," Suzuki said in a news conference via interpreter Allen Turner on Sunday. "And that's something that happens a lot, and it's easy for negativity to grow within a team. But this team — I think the positive is what's getting passed down from player to player, is growing and growing. ... You can just see it and feel it, the positive that's being around this team."
The Mariners have the city behind them on this playoff push. They're currently fifth in the American League in attendance (30,020 people per game). They have Suzuki and others backing their run and abilities.
All that's left to do is "seize the moment."
