The American League West is Only Division in Baseball Without a 30-Win Team
Entering play on Tuesday, the American League West looks generally mediocre in 2025. While the Seattle Mariners are out to a solid 29-23 start, no team has at least 30 wins, making the West the only division without a 30-game winner to this point. In fact, the Mariners and the Houston Astros (28-25) are the only teams in the division that are even over .500.
Because there is no dominant team, the division race figures to be close for the entire season. The Mariners are attempting to win the division for the first time since 2001, which is also the last year that they reached an American League Championship Series.
The Astros have won six of their last 10 games and figure to be stronger once Yordan Alvarez gets back from the injured list. They could also get Luis Garcia and Cristian Javier back from Tommy John surgery as well, though it's unknown what impacts they would have upon return.
The Rangers (26-29) will get Corey Seager back from the injured list soon, which should help their middling offense (183 runs scored, worst in division), but they'll need more help beyond him.
The M's are back in action on Tuesday night after a Monday off day. They'll take on the Washington Nationals at 6:40 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Park. The Mariners will send rookie Logan Evans to the mound against lefty Mitchell Parker.
Evans is 2-1 with a 3.33 ERA while Parker is 4-3 with a 4.39. Washington enters play at 24-29.
