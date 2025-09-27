The Mariners are Already Displaying the Confidence of a Champion
A little over a month ago, calling the Mariners a contender to win the 2025 World Series was almost laughable. Throughout the swelling Summer heat, the team had been playing up-and-down baseball, essentially losing two games for every one victory. It looked as if the Houston Astros, who have dominated division play for years, would once again represent the American League West in the playoffs.
Then, something suddenly happened. It was as if the club's Aquaman trident had somehow been struck by lightning, or a sleeping giant awoke. Several factors started falling into place for Seattle, and in just a few short weeks, they made a charge to the top of the division and exorcised a lot of demons by knocking Houston out of the postseason.
In a season that has felt like a feel-good motion picture, the Mariners have gained the confidence they will need when facing opponents in short series. Their never-say-die attitude starts at the top with Dan Wilson, and it's conveyed through team leaders like Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodriguez, and JP Crawford. Luckily for M's fans, that attitude has permeated throughout the clubhouse.
The Mariners Feel Like They Can Win It All Now
It's not just the manager and the plyers who are felling the Mariners ha their mojo working. Even the front office sees this team has the chance to be not only special - but historical, as well.
"You can sometimes take for granted how good you think your team is and how likely or not likely you are to make the postseason," Mariners GM Justin Hollander said earlier this week. "We felt like this year's team had the potential to be the best of any of the other teams."
"We've got athleticism, we've got team speed, we've got power, we've got starting pitching, a back end of the bullpen," Mariners President of Baseball Jerry Dipoto stated. "It's very rare in our lives you get all those things hitting at the same time. And here in the last few weeks, they are. And they showed -- they're on a mission."
That mission? To bring the first Commissioner's Trophy home to their loyal fans. And right now, the Mariners are showing just enough swagger to suggest that they could secure a spot in the Fall Classic.
"We all know the history," said centerfielder Julio Rodríguez. "We all know the hunger that this fan base has. That's one thing that motivates us."