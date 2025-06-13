The Only People Who Deserve Anything When it Comes to Seattle Mariners Are the Fans
Whether here, or on the Refuse to Lose podcast, I'm often inspired by what other Seattle Mariners fans on social media are saying. Often times, people I like provide great content that makes me think deeper, whether I agree or disagree.
The same thing happened on Wednesday as Eugenio Suarez of the Arizona Diamondbacks was hitting a grand slam to help sweep the Mariners and send them to their eighth loss in the last nine games.
My friend @MarinerMuse says that the Mariners "deserved" to give up that grand slam, likely referencing the irony of Suarez, the player that the team traded away for a limited return, delivering the death blow.
Gonzalez said that the front office and ownership "earned" this, and maybe he was referencing the entire struggle of the operation and not just the Suarez home run, but I don't know for sure.
Either way, after seeing those comments, I got a little worked up. I obviously like both parties and think they do great work in the M's space that we all occupy, but I was emotional after yet another loss.
I discussed it all more rationally on the latest episode of the podcast:
I pushed back on that on social media and again, I was like you. I was frustrated, I was angry, I was sad. I was hurt as the Mariners are losing eight of nine. Guys who I like were saying that. And I pushed back a little on social media and here is why. Now that I've had 24 hours or so to reflect on it, I don't want to hear that the front office deserves punishment. I don't want to hear that John Stanton deserves punishment. I don't want to hear that these guys have this coming to them, that their moves or their shortcomings or the things they have done or haven't done or have said or haven't said, that they deserve to come back on them and they deserve to have egg on their face because at the end of the day, if they struggle, we're the ones who pay for it. And I'm tired of paying for it.
It's really that simple. I've got 30+ years of fandom under my belt, some of you have more. I want the emotional commitment, the time commitment, the financial commitment, I want it to mean something.
And if everyone in the organization ends up looking bad, sure, there's some poetic irony there for some, but we're just the ones who end up suffering, again and again and again.
You can listen to the full podcast in the player below:
The Mariners play the Guardians on Friday night at 6:40 p.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: Brady is back on a Friday, talking about the position that the M's front office "deserved" to get pummeled by Eugenio Suarez this week. Furthermore, he discusses Bryce Miller's injury, Luke Raley's pending return, Logan Gilbert's pending return and how the M's forfeited their big advantage in the schedule. Also, Buster Olney of ESPN stops by for a rare Friday conversation, discussing his "birds-eye" view of the M's. CLICK HERE:
DIFFERENT STORIES: Randy Johnson recently gave an interesting answer on why he chose the Arizona Diamondbacks for his Hall of Fame plaque. However, it runs counter to what Johnson said just a week ago. CLICK HERE:
FURIOUS GEORGE IS BACK: George Kirby made Mariners history on Sunday with a dominant performance against the Angels. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.