Jerry Dipoto explains why the Mariners' top prospect is so special

For most teams, drafting a teenage prospect and fully developing them takes years of patience and diligince. It's typically a huge jump from the open ballparks of high school to the confines of a Major League stadium. The game gets faster, more powerful, and BIGGER during those early, formative years, and organizations usually nurture the true talent along the way.

But in the case of Colt Emerson, he's taking a much quicker approach to being a baseball baby. He's not only learned how to crawl and walk, but he's already running... all the way to The Show. Beyond how much attention he's received from both scouts and media, the front office has been focused on the phenom's future. It's just that the assembly line is moving much faster than they anticipated.

"Colt Emerson contributes in all facets," M's President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto stated about the 20-year-old star, according to The Athletic's Jim Bowden. "Excellent barrel feel, plus hit (tool), emerging power, and outstanding zone awareness. Average runner with plus instincts on bases. Fundamentally sound in all aspects of the game. Phenomenal teammate with real leadership skills, 80 work ethic."

Last season, the team's 2024-first round pick hit .285, with 16 home runs, six triples, and 14 stolen bases over three levels of the minor leagues. Emerson, 20, finished in Triple-A and played in the Mariners' scrimmage games leading up to the postseason.

Colt Emerson's Mariners debut can't be far away

While Colt Emerson's performance may make it appear that the logical jump to the big leagues would occur on Opening Day this year, the acquisition of Brendan Donovan closed one starting spot on the infield. And if Emerson isn't going to get regular playing time with the big club, he would be better suited to marinate in the Minors for one more season.

"Colt is a grown-up," Dipoto stated. "He was a grown-up when he was 17, and that much was evident when [former assistant general manager] Andy [McKay] met with him on their family farm, before we ever drafted him. We knew that about his makeup. If you've got that walking in the door, it certainly helps

For now, the M's are taking a wait-and-see approach with the youngster. If he performs well enough in the Cactus League and earns either a starting spot or significant playing time, then fans can expect his ETA to be early. So, the next six weeks will be an indicator of his immediate future. Stay tuned.