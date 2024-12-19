Seattle Mariners, Cleveland Guardians Have Discussed Trade For Josh Naylor
The clock is counting down for the Seattle Mariners to find options to fill the holes on their roster, specifically the ones in the infield.
The Mariners' main priority of the offseason has been to acquire a first baseman, second baseman and third baseman. Aside from rumors, the team's President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto and General Manager Justin Hollander is yet to pull the trigger on a move.
But according to a recent report from an MLB insider, Seattle could end up finding its answer at first in the form of a 2024 All-Star and recent American League Championship Series participant.
MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported that the Mariners and Cleveland Guardians have been engaged in trade talks, and Josh Naylor has been mentioned.
Naylor is one of the best power-hitting first baseman available on the trade market. In a career-high 152 games played in 2024, Naylor hit .243 with 31 home runs and 108 RBIs. His home runs and RBIs were also new career-highs.
Naylor's batting average dipped from the .308 clip he registered in 2023, but his home run numbers also increased significantly. He hit 17 long balls in 2023 and hadn't had a season with more than 20 before 2024.
Naylor hit just .225 with no home runs and five RBIs during the Guardians' ALCS run. But he would instantly be one of the most prolific home run hitters in Seattle's lineup outside of catcher Cal Raleigh and center fielder Julio Rodriguez. Naylor would also help give the team flexibility in the lineup and could split time with Luke Raley at first base while also serving as the club's designated hitter on some days.
Naylor is under his last year of team control in 2025 and is set to earn $14.2 million in his final season of arbitration, according to Spotrac. If Seattle hopes to extend him to avoid a one-and-done situation, he has a market value of around five years, $100 million ($20 million AAV), also according to Spotrac.
Naylor's estimated salary for 2025 just barely works for the Mariners' available payroll. And depending on who Seattle would trade to get him, the organization could simultaneously free up enough money to sign another infield fix such as Gleyber Torres or Hyeseong Kim.
Naylor makes sense for the Mariners for a variety of reasons. It's just a matter of what Cleveland's asking price will be for the former first-round draft pick.
