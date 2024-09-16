This Graphic Will Make Seattle Mariners Fans Incredibly Sad as Season Nears End
The Seattle Mariners enter play on Monday at 2.5 games back in the American League wild card race and 4.5 games back in the American League West.
Though they are mathematically alive in the playoff race, it's a far cry from just three months ago, when the Mariners were 44-31 and 10.0 games up in the American League West.
This graphic highlights just how far the M's have fallen since mid-June.
Per @CodifyBaseball:
Largest shifts in playoff chances
during the last 3 months (via FanGraphs):
Astros: 34.1% --> 97.7%
Diamondbacks: 33.9% --> 89.0%
Padres: 45.0% --> 98.8%
Royals: 48.5% --> 97.0%
..
..
..
Giants: 32.4% --> 0.0%
Cardinals: 35.4% --> 0.0%
Mariners: 86.1% --> 8.5%
The M's fired manager Scott Servais back in August and designated longtime first baseman Ty France for assignment as a result of the team's struggles. They've played better of late under the guidance of new manager Dan Wilson and new hitting coach Edgar Martinez. They are 4-1-2 over their last seven series.
Though the M's are closer in the wild card race, they likely still have a better chance at winning the division. They still have three games left with the Astros and have a chance to take the season-long tiebreaker against them, which aids their chances further.
They do not have the tiebreaker over the Minnesota Twins or Detroit Tigers, who are also vying for that wild card spot.
The Mariners are off on Monday but will take on the New York Yankees in a critical series set to begin on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Park.