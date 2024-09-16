This Graphic Will Make Seattle Mariners Fans Incredibly Sad as Season Nears End

Largest shifts in playoff chances

during the last 3 months (via FanGraphs):



Astros: 34.1% --> 97.7%

Diamondbacks: 33.9% --> 89.0%

Padres: 45.0% --> 98.8%

Royals: 48.5% --> 97.0%

..

..

..

Giants: 32.4% --> 0.0%

Cardinals: 35.4% --> 0.0%

Mariners: 86.1% --> 8.5%