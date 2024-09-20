BREAKING: Seattle Mariners Broadcaster Named Finalist For New York Yankees Job
Earlier this week, we learned that longtime Seattle Mariners broadcaster Dave Sims had interviewed for the radio opening with the New York Yankees. The Yankees and WFAN have been searching for a replacement in the wake of John Sterling's retirement earlier this year.
Now, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post, we know that Sims is one of two finalists for the job.
Mariners broadcaster Dave Sims is a finalist for the WFAN job, sources told The Post.
Another source added he is “strongly in the mix.”
A deal won’t be finalized until after the 2024 season concludes as the Yankees head toward the playoffs.
The other finalist is Rickie Ricardo, who is part of the group that has replaced Sterling this season.
Marlins TV announcer Paul Severino also had talks with the Yankees, but is not among the finalists.
Sims has been calling games for the Mariners since 2007 and appears on both ROOT Sports (television) and Seattle Sports 710 (Radio). He's become a beloved voice for Mariners fans because of his enthusiasm and his presence on some of the most dramatic calls in team history.
Back in 2021, he delivered a signature moment when Mitch Haniger delivered an incredible base hit in game 162 to keep the M's alive in the playoff chase. In 2022, he was on the call for the team's drought-breaking moment (a Cal Raleigh home run). He also got to call a perfect game from Felix Hernandez.
In addition to the questions about Sims, there are also newfound questions about Mike Blowers and his future with the organization's booth. He's also been with the team since 2007.
