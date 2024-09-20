Former Seattle Mariners Pitcher Gives Up Historic Home Run to Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani
On Thursday, Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani put together perhaps the greatest day in baseball history. Playing against the Miami Marlins, he went 6-for-6 with three home runs and 10 RBI. He stole two bases as well. No player in the history of the game has ever put up the stat line that he did.
Per @OptaSTATS:
Since RBI became official in 1920, only one MLB player has had, over the course of his entire career (same game or not),
a game with 10+ RBI
a game with 6+ hits
a game with 5+ XBH
a game with 3+ HR
a game with 2+ SB
That one player is Shohei Ohtani. He did all of it today.
With the second of those two home runs, Ohtani became the first player ever to hit 50 home runs and record 50 stolen bases in a season. He now has 51 and 51 and is well on his way to a third MVP Award in the last four years.
The guy who gave up the 50th home run to Ohtani? None other than reliever Mike Baumann, who spent a portion of this season with the Seattle Mariners.
It's been a tumultuous year for Baumann, who has played for five different teams (Baltimore, Seattle, San Francisco, the Angels and the Marlins).
He's appeared in 55 games this season, which includes 18 with the Mariners. With Seattle, he went 2-0 with a 5.51 ERA. He struck out 16 batters in 16.1 innings.
Lifetime, he's 15-6 with a 4.91 ERA. He's in his fourth big-league season.
