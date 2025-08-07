This Seattle Mariners Veteran Enters Series Finale on Awesome Streak
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners have been rolling since the July 31 trade deadline.
Entering Thursday, the Mariners are 5-1 since the deadline and have series wins against the Texas Rangers and Chicago White Sox under their belt.
One of Seattle's veteran hitters has been on a solid individual stretch for longer than that.
Second baseman/designated hitter Jorge Polanco has settled into a solid middle ground after a torrid April followed by a paltry May. The former All-Star entered Thursday with an 11-game on-base streak dating back to a contest against the Los Angeles Angels on July 26.
Over that stretch, Polanco has scored six runs and has hit two homers with six RBIs. He's also drawn seven walks, stolen two bases and slashed .281/.410/.469 with an .879 OPS.
For the season, the 32-year-old infielder has scored 43 runs in 96 games and has hit 14 doubles and 18 home runs with 53 RBIs. He's slashed .255/.321/.466 with a .787 OPS. His slugging percentage (.466) is his highest mark since 2021 when he was with the Minnesota Twins.
Polanco was acquired by the Mariners in a trade with the Twins on Jan. 29, 2024. The long-term plan for Polanco was for him to be to be the team's second baseman for 2024-25 until Cole Young was ready to be handed the keys to the position.
Seattle declined Polanco's club option last offseason after a year in which he was limited to just 118 games due to injuries, including a damaged left patellar tendon that he had surgery on in the offseason.
The Mariners brought Polanco back on a one-year deal with a base salary of $7 million with a $750,000 buyout included, with a 2026 vesting option. The option, which is currently mutual, becomes a $6 million player option if Polanco reaches 450 plate appearances and $8 million if he reaches 550 plate appearances. Polanco entered Thursday with 360 PAs.
Polanco has been the team's designated hitter for most of the season while Young has become the team's starting second baseman a year ahead of schedule. With Polanco's current performance, Seattle could benefit from having the 12th-year vet on the team for 2026.
