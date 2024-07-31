This Stat From the Last 13 Years of Seattle Mariners History Will Blow Your Mind
The Seattle Mariners beat the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday afternoon at Fenway Park in what was a very important victory.
First off, it got the M's to 57-52 and gave them a 1.0 game lead in the American League West. Second off, it apparently pulled them to an even. 500 over the last 2,000 games in franchise history.
Yes, in one of the more amazing stats you'll see, the Seattle Mariners are now 1,000-1,000 in their last 2,000 contests dating back to August 8, 2011
BrooksGate had the information on social media:
That unfortunately just points to a main frustration of many Mariners fans: That the organization is content with being mediocre. Yes, there have been some good years in that time, but those good years have yielded only one playoff appearance, and fans would like to see the organization go above and beyond to get to that next level.
The Mariners hope they did that this year during the trade deadline by acquiring Randy Arozarena, Justin Turner, Yimi Garcia and JT Chargois. The organization is seeking only its fourth playoff appearance of the 2000s and its first World Series title.
The M's will be back in action and will look to start off the next 2,000 game stretch with a win on Wednesday afternoon. Seattle finishes out a series with Boston with first pitch coming at 1:10 p.m. PT. George Kirby will pitch for Seattle and he comes in on a nice roll, having registered a quality start in each of his last nine outings.
Bryan Bello pitches for Boston. He has 10 wins on the year, but has an ERA of 5.27.
