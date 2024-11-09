Top Seattle Mariners Prospect Colt Emerson Named Fall-Star
Over the last two months, the Seattle Mariners minor league system has been racking up one accomplishment after another.
The Mariners' Low-A affiliate, the Modesto Nuts, and Double-A affiliate, the Arkansas Travelers, both won league championships; second baseman Brock Rodden earned a minor league Gold Glove honor on Sunday and the club still has more prospects in Baseball America's top 100 than any other team in baseball (eight).
The latest feather in the Seattle farm system's cap was announced on Friday with Colt Emerson being named a Fall-Star for his performance in the Arizona Fall League.
Emerson is the team's No. 1 prospect according to MLB Pipeline and competed in the AFL with several other Mariners hopefuls as members of the Peoria Javelinas.
Emerson's AFL stint ended just 13 games in due to a minor hamstring issue, but he was still one of the most impressive overall players in the league.
Emerson hit .370 (20-for-54) with nine doubles, 10 RBIs and stole eight bases. Four of those doubles came in Emerson's first AFL game. He had an OPS of .972 (.435 OBP, .537 SLG).
Emerson wasn't listed on the Fall-Star Game rosters and won't compete due to his hamstring issue.
Emerson was Seattle's first round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft out of John Glenn High School in New Concord, Ohio. He played 70 total games in 2024 including 29 to end the year with the team's High-A affiliate, the Everett AquaSox. He missed around half the year with a broken foot. Emerson batted .263 in 2024 with four home runs, 37 RBIs and 15 stolen bases.
Emerson is projected for a 2026 call-up according to MLB Pipeline.
